Governors closing schools in Georgia & Tennessee

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Monday evening, Governor Brian Kemp signed an executive order to close all public schools in Georgia from Wednesday through the rest of the month.

The order affects schools that had only committed to one week so far.

“To keep our students, teachers, and administrators safe and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I am ordering the closure of all public elementary, secondary, and post-secondary schools in Georgia from March 18, 2020 to March 31, 2020.

Earlier today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee urged all schools to close, but stopped short of forcing them to.

He admits that not every school district has the same concerns, but he feels they will all close by the end of the week, regardless.

Gov. Lee is also asking residents to avoid crowded bars.

The issue exploded in Nashville over the weekend when videos went viral showing Broadway’s tourist bars over-flowing with crowds.

Restaurant owner Steve Smith (Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honk Tonk & Steakhouse) defied the Mayor’s call to scale back.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses.”

But he did close them down on Monday.

