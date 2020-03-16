Former Mocs QB Nick Tiano Still Pushing For a Shot at the NFL

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Former Mocs quarterback Nick Tiano was looking to impress NFL scouts this week at UTC’s pro day, but like about everything else sports related, the pro day was cancelled.

Now Tiano is hoping his collegiate play and work-out tapes will be enough to land a shot with an NFL team.

Nick Tiano’s quest for the NFL could not have started any better.

He was voted the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate All Star game last January at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Said Tiano:”Especially now I’m more thankful for that game because not having the chance to do this. I at least had a week to practice and play a game for those scouts. Give them something else to watch. In hindsight, it was even bigger than I thought it was.”

Said Tiano’s agent Craig Domann:”The NFL teams are very aware that he played in the game and that he performed very well. Won the MVP. Made some really nice plays. He showed his arm talent, especially on long balls.”

Tiano had been working out in Colorado, but returned to Chattanooga this week to take part in the Mocs Pro Day, until it was cancelled amid all the coronavirus concerns.

Said Tiano:”We’ve talked about maybe getting together and maybe doing a private workout and having it filmed. And me going through all the tests and my times and throing routes and filming that, and then sending that out to teams. A video pro day basically.”

Tiano used to be teammates with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at Mississippi State, and Tiano has sought Prescott for advice.

Said Tiano:”He always just told me the same thing the last few years. Just stay ready to go. You never know how you’re going to get your chance. Just like him, he went in. He wasn’t supposed to be the starter. Guys get hurt, and you get throw in there. Just be ready. Whatever your opportunity is, be ready to make the most of it.”

While the NFL draft may be up in the air, Tiano and his agent believe he will find a team.

Said Tiano:”You know I think I’ve got everything they’re looking for. You know me, I’m not one to talk about myself, but I do think I can make it. I think I’ve got what it takes to hang on in the league and play. Just hoping I get the opportunity to show that to teams and have a chance to play for a long time hopefully.”

Said Domann:”Regardless of what team he’s at, whether he’s drafted or not drafted, if he stays true to who he is or what he’s about, he’s going to have a successful career.”