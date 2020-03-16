Coronavirus anxiety

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – It’s still something we’re all learning about: COVID-19.

And because we just don’t know a whole lot, it’s all too easy to become anxious.

“Fear happens in the absence of knowledge,” Sam Bernard said.

Bernard is an emergency management psychologist.

His focus is on crisis and disaster issues.

When it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, he said that staying educated can reduce anxiety.

“The more people can learn about what’s appropriate to and what’s not appropriate to do. They can have better control of their lives. Better control of their lives allows them to not be as fearful,” Bernard said.

Bernard said that panic can come when people feel like there is a target on their back and there is no escape.

He said people can take the target off their back by temporarily physically distancing from others and evade the threat by not touching their face and washing their hands.

“It’s not going to drop of the ceiling like a spider or run up their leg. So those are some of the ways that we know folks can avoid panic,” Bernard said.

On Monday, the President released guidelines to slow the spread of the coronvirus urging people to say home, avoid going out and avoid social gathers of groups of more than 10 people.

Instead Bernard suggests using technology, video chatting with loved ones, or starting spring cleaning early.

“A number of educational sites are making services free of charge for the next few weeks. So being able to realize and utilize those sorts of resources as well,” Bernard said.

Bernard added that pandemics can be even more difficult for people with chronic mental illness, a disabling condition, or folks who are elderly.

If you know someone like that it might be a good idea to check up on them.

Bernard has a list of psychological resources related to COVID-19 on his website, https://parpartnersinternationalinc.com/resources.