CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department is down several firefighters who have been exposed to people with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Department says some are in isolation and others are under self-quarantine.

But all fire stations remain in business.

“Right now, the health and safety of our crews is top priority. The necessary steps are being taken to care for these first responders and make sure that our crews are ready and healthy to respond to major emergencies.”