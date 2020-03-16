Biden commits to picking a woman running mate

Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman running mate if he is the Democratic presidential nominee. Biden made the statement during the Democratic debate in Washington, D.C.

“I commit that I will in fact pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said during a longer answer about what he would do to support women if he becomes president. “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

When asked by CNN moderator Dana Bash if he was definitely committing to a female running mate, Biden replied, “Yes.”

Biden’s Twitter account even posted the promise during the debate.

My running mate will be a woman. #DemDebate — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 16, 2020

Bernie Sanders said he was likely to a pick a woman running mate, but he did not commit. “In all likelihood I will” pick a woman, Sanders said.

“My very strong tendency is to move in that direction,” Sanders added. He also said he would not just want to pick a woman, but make sure “we have a progressive woman.”

In a previous Democratic debate, Biden said that if he is president, he would also appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time. Biden reiterated that promise during Sunday’s debate, and also said that his Cabinet and administration, “will look like the country.”