Australian TV journalist who met with Rita Wilson has virus

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) – An Australian television journalist says he has the new coronavirus and assumes he contracted it while meeting with actress-singer Rita Wilson in Sydney. Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public. Hanks had been working on a film and Wilson had concert performances in the country before they were diagnosed.

