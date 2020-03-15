Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 16th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mainly Dry Monday but Cloudy, with Late Night Showers into Tuesday!

Overnight Sunday will reach the upper 40s as the area receives northerly winds. Monday will be mainly dry with just a few showers into the afternoon and highs in the low 60s. As the evening/night hour approaches, the region will start to more showers especially overnight and into Tuesday. Showers are expected Tuesday and expected to be much warmer near 70 degrees.

The next several days after Tuesday are looking to be wet and warm, even reaching the mid 70s by Thursday afternoon!

63 & 41 are our seasonal highs and lows.

