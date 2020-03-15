Trump tests negative for coronavirus, doctor says

President Trump’s doctor said Saturday the president had tested negative for coronavirus. Mr. Trump said at a press conference earlier in the day that he had been tested Friday.

“I also took the test last night. I decided I should based on the press conference yesterday,” Mr. Trump said at a press conference Saturday with members of the Coronavirus Task Force. The president was repeatedly questioned about whether he had taken a test during a press conference Friday.

“We’re using the full power of the federal government to defeat the virus,” Mr. Trump said.

He also urged people not to travel domestically, saying: “If you don’t have to travel, I wouldn’t do it.” Mr. Trump said he was “seriously” considering restricting travel from the UK and Ireland, after he announced travel restrictions from Europe earlier this week. Pence confirmed that restrictions would be put in place. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that these restrictions do not apply to cargo or to American citizens.

Mr. Trump announced a national emergency on Friday “to unleash the full power of the federal government.” Hours later, the House overwhelmingly approved legislation to give direct relief to Americans impacted by the spreading virus, including provisions on free testing and paid sick leave and family leave.

Speaking to the press on Saturday, Mr. Trump called the bill passed in the House “very, very bipartisan,” and thanked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi for negotiating the package. The Senate is expected to consider the bill next week.

“We want to get it over with quickly, and with very little death,” Mr. Trump said about the coronavirus. He also said that “we’ve created a number of new stars,” referring to task force members.

The president also expressed optimism about the stock market, which has fallen in recent weeks, saying he expected a “tremendous bounce” once the crisis has passed.

“I think you’re going to have a tremendous bounce when this is over,” Mr. Trump said.

On Friday, Mr. Trump announced actions including a public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities with drive-through locations. He also denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available.