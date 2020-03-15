Red Wolves reveal 2020 kits

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves not letting the Coronavirus stop them from revealing their 20-20 jerseys today. The Wolf Pack might not be together at the previously scheduled FreightWaves reveal party. However, the hype, still very much here.

Red Wolves sporting the two tone red for home and a crisp white with red trim for the road. Keeper Alex Mangels showing off the bright yellow goalie jersey.

The Red Wolves first match of the season is scheduled for Saturday April 11 in Orlando. As of now, no regular season games will be affected by the Coronavirus reaction.

However, the April 7 US Open Cup match will either be rescheduled or canceled.