Erlanger Tightens Visitation Requirments

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Erlanger has adjusted their visitation rules.
All visitors will be screened and no visitors will be allowed if you have symptoms of respiratory infection such as a fever or a runny nose.
Children under 16 will not be allowed expect for extraordinary circumstances.
Visitors must stay in the patient room.
No visitors are allowed for patients that have a pending or positive Coronavirus test.
Beginning tonight, March 15, between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM, the only entry points to all Erlanger hospitals will be the Emergency Room entrances.
All other hospital access points will be locked.
