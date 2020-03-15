Erlanger Tightens Visitation Requirments

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Erlanger has adjusted their visitation rules.

All visitors will be screened and no visitors will be allowed if you have symptoms of respiratory infection such as a fever or a runny nose.

Children under 16 will not be allowed expect for extraordinary circumstances.

Visitors must stay in the patient room.

No visitors are allowed for patients that have a pending or positive Coronavirus test.

Beginning tonight, March 15, between the hours of 9 PM and 6 AM, the only entry points to all Erlanger hospitals will be the Emergency Room entrances.

All other hospital access points will be locked.

