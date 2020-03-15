Broome’s dreams come true at Samford

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — Ringgold coach Drew Walker says there’s no one in the entire nation more deserving of our Scholar Athlete of the Week award than short stop Brayden Broome. Broome has started for Ringgold baseball since a freshman — while all A’s. Now, he’s just looking forward to living out his dream on the college diamond.

“He’s one of the best teammates that’s ever stepped on this campus,” Ringgold baseball coach Drew Walker said.

Broome is a leading example of what it means to be a Ringgold Tiger.

“He’s been nothing but the best servant leader and teammate and athlete here and example for this campus since he’s stepped on here,” Walker said. “We always talk about ‘Well done is better than well said.’ And he’s the ultimate definition of that right there.”

Broome gets plenty of “Well dones” in the classroom with a perfect 4-point-0 GPA.

“School is definitely I think one of the best aspects I focus on in my life,” Broome said. “It comes before we come out here. You go to school first and then to the baseball fields. So that’s how I approach everything.”

“It’s hard enough to come out here and play baseball, but the time management you have to have,” Walker said. “It speaks to the kind of person he is.”

“It just shows how he can handle two things at once. I mean he’s such a good role model in the classroom,” junior second baseman Colin Mountjoy said.

Broome’s talents aren’t confined to the classroom.

“Without Brayden, this team would really struggle in a lot of things,” Mountjoy said. “We’re so thankful to have him. I’m thankful to have him as a leader and a friend. He means a lot to this team.”

All the hard work finally paid off when Broome received a scholarship offer to play the sport he loves at Samford.

“I cried, not going to lie,” Broome said. “I did. Me and my dad we cried together. He spent more hours with me in the Hack Shack than anyone, so he knows how hard I’ve worked to get there. I’ve worked really hard honestly, speaking for myself. I’ve worked hard in every aspect I could’ve. I’ve done a lot of things that I’ve hoped has gotten me to that place and thankfully they have got me there. I’ve always wanted to play college baseball, so it’s going to be a dream come true.”

“We have a saying here, ‘The best sets the standard.’ The best sets the standard day in and day out. And he exemplifies the best sets the standard every day,” Walker said.

“Everybody should look up to a Brayden Broome,” Mountjoy said. “Everybody needs a Brayden Broome in their life.”

If you’d like to nominate an athlete for our Scholar Athlete of the Week award, you can find the nomination form under the Sports tab.