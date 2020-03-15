Mocs QB Nick Tiano hopeful amid uncertain times

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The weeks leading up to the NFL draft are typically times of uncertainty for many collegiate athletes looking to go pro. The national sports shut down just made that even worse, especially for players from smaller schools like Chattanooga quarterback Nick Tiano.

NFL teams have pulled their scouts from the road — which means many schools have had to postpone their pro days.

Due to the NFL’s Pro Day deadline, those schools might not get to make up those events. That includes Chattanooga, who was supposed to host NFL scouts this Wednesday.

Tiano did not get an invite to the Combine, so he says he was counting on that day to show out to scouts in person.

However, Tiano says his agent has come up with a plan to keep him on the teams’ radars.

“We had been having great feedback from teams,” Tiano said. “Luckily, I was training up in Denver, Colorado. My agent actually lives out there. So he had been filming a lot of my work outs, which we’re really thankful to have now, because he’s been sending it to teams. Without the chance to have a pro day, he’s got a lot of content and footage to share with them. So hopefully while they’re all sitting around the office they can watch something.

Tiano says the Coronavirus cancellations are very disappointing for athletes that rely on the pro days to get noticed.

“Everybody’s just got to stay positive and be patient and stay ready to go because they probably won’t give us much notice, and hopefully we can squeeze something else in,” Tiano said.

Tune in Monday night for a full story with Tiano and his agent on how these changes affect his draft chances and how confident they are he’ll find an NFL home.