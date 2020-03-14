Woman, 82, is the first person in N.Y. to die from coronavirus

New York, the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country, has reported the state’s first death due to coronavirus. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that an 82-year-old woman who had coronavirus and emphysema died on Friday night.

Cuomo said that the woman was based in New York City, and was one of the first people in the city to test positive for the virus.

I am saddened to report the #COVID19-related death of an 82-year-old women in NYC who had a pre-existing respiratory disease (emphysema). I extend my condolences to her family during this challenging time. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 14, 2020

In a statement, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the patient was an “elderly woman with advanced emphysema.” De Blasio said she was admitted to Wyckoff Medical Center in Brooklyn last week and has been in critical condition since.

“We’ve known from the outset that these people are the most at risk in this pandemic, and today’s news is a sad confirmation of that reality,” de Blasio said. “I want to thank the staff of Wyckoff Medical Center for their efforts to save this woman’s life, and all the medical professionals on the front lines protecting our most vulnerable.”

There are at least 421 cases of coronavirus in New York state. New York City, where the first death was reported, makes up about 36.6% of the state’s total cases, according to data provided by the New York Department of Health. Westchester County makes up about 37.5% of the state’s cases.

To help grapple with the growing number of cases, Cuomo also announced on Saturday that the state is considering opening a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in Jones Beach on Long Island. According to CBS New York, Nassau County, where Jones Beach is located, has 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus. At least three people are in critical condition.

“We need a large open area,” Cuomo said. “Jones Beach has large open parking lots that are available.”