Whitfield County schools close for three weeks

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Despite Friday’s original plans to remain open, Whitfield County schools will be closed beginning Monday, March 16 through the already scheduled Spring Break.

In a press release, Whitfield County officials say the decision was made in light of the state’s increasing concern of the Coronavirus COVID-19. Saturday morning, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a public health emergency after COVID-19 cases doubled overnight.

Whitfield County expects to resume classes on Monday, April 6.