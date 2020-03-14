Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – March 15th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heavy Rain Sunday Morning with Spotty Showers in the Afternoon, Finally Drying out for the Evening!

Sunday morning is looking very rainy with pockets of heavy/moderate rainfall and possible t-storms with warm lows in the low 50s. Heavy rainfall will push off by the afternoon and only spotty showers into the rest of the evening before drying off. Sunday’s high will be mild in the low 60s and overnight reach the low 50s as showers sweep through for Monday morning.

Next week will continue to be quite unsettled and wet at times so keep hold of he rain gear! Temperatures could reach the 70s by the Wednesday!

63 & 41 are our seasonal highs and lows.

