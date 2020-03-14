Possible Coronavirus Exposure at the Chattanooga Bar Association Meeting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- According to the Hamilton County Health Department, if you attended a Chattanooga Bar Association Meeting held at the Hamilton County Court House on February 28, 2020, and the Hamilton County Health Department has not contacted you then, you may have been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The health department says that the risk is very low because it has been more than 14 days.

If you have had respiratory symptoms including fever, cough and/or difficulty breathing within that 14 day period, please call the Health Department hotline at 423-209-8383.