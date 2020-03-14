Nashville tornado relief effort gets help from musicians

Tennessee communities are still picking up the pieces 11 days after deadly tornadoes ripped through the Nashville area, Parts of the musical city will still take months to rebuild, but thanks to celebrities and even instrument maker Gibson, residents will not be alone in the effort.

“In any kinda recovery effort, anything, music is usually the first one called,” country star Garth Brooks told “Evening News” host Norah O’Donnell. “And in that town, it’s a pretty safe bet that they’re gonna show up.”

- Advertisement -

At least two tornadoes struck Tennessee overnight on March 3, killing at least 25 and destroying dozens of buildings.

Since then, recording artists like Taylor Swift, Dan + Shay, as well as other musicians took part in a telethon that raised at least $1.5 million for relief and recovery efforts, according to CBS News’ Don Dahler.

“I choose to believe that most of us are good… I think it just comes down to our hearts and, you know, wanting to help out another human,” said musician and Nashville resident Brandy Clark.

The company Gibson said it would donate guitars to anyone who lost theirs in the tornadoes.

“Goodbye June,” a band whose instruments were lost in the disaster, said it “brings joy back” after the ordeal.