Wine Down will give free healthy meals to kids

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — Wine Down in Ooltewah’s Cambridge Square will be giving away healthy meals and sack lunches to all kids in need.

Owner Georgia Garner says she couldn’t sleep Thursday night after talking to her educator friends about what the school closures means for lower income families.

- Advertisement -

Then she saw New York Pizza Department’s post about giving away meals and followed suit.

Starting Monday, March 16, and going until schools reopen, Wine Down will be have free healthy meal options at their restaurant.

The Garners are still working out the logistics. They say they are thankful for the community members who have already started to donate to the cause.

“We’ve gotten very emotional,” owner and chef Marcus Garner said. “We were just driving home from vacation. We were kind of silent the whole car ride. We’re just taken aback. We did not realize how strong the community is, and how quick the response was. It was completely overwhelming. It made us shake and gave us chills. I’m still shaking now after driving home. Just the magnitude of this whole thing. It’s just the right thing to do.”

No proof of need is necessary to get a meal. The Garners say they trust no one will take advantage of their generosity.

If you’d like to donate to help their cause, you can go through this link.