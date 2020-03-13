(TN State Parks) – Safety is a top priority for Tennessee State Parks. Tennessee State Parks remain open as we closely monitor COVID-19 and its presence in the state. We encourage all Tennesseans and park visitors to review information provided by the Tennessee Department of Health as it relates to the virus.

We know our guests are interested in our efforts to help keep your family healthy during your visit. We have launched a page on our website to update prospective visitors on the measures we are taking. If you are planning a trip to a Tennessee State Park, we invite you to review this information.

We are committed to doing our part in the protection of park guests, volunteers and staff. We appreciate your support of our park system and will continue to communicate during this rapidly evolving situation.