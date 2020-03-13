What is open and what is closed for Entertainment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – When Mayor Andy Berke declared a state of emergency for Chattanooga, he also encouraged and forced the closing of many public venues for entertainment. Here is what we can tell you about what is opened and closed.
OPEN
Chattanooga Zoo
“Based upon the current situation, we will remain open and operating as normal. This is subject to change and signs will be posted on our grounds to notify guests if any area of the Zoo is closed.”
Ruby Falls
Songbirds Museum & Concerts
“At this time, unless otherwise notified, all concerts and events will proceed as scheduled.”
CLOSED
The Tennessee Aquarium & IMAX closed at least March 27
Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum closing all public events March 14 – 20
Creative Discovery Museum
Tivoli/Memorial Auditorium/Walker Theater
Rock City closing March 14 – 27
Winter Jam (McKenzie Arena)
Chattanooga Symphony & Opera events: Thru April 2nd
Chattanooga Theatre
“The Hollow” postponed til March 26
“Barefoot in the Park” as scheduled
Monday auditions still on
Hunter Museum of Art
Camp Jordan
The Signal