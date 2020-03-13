What is open and what is closed for Entertainment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – When Mayor Andy Berke declared a state of emergency for Chattanooga, he also encouraged and forced the closing of many public venues for entertainment. Here is what we can tell you about what is opened and closed.

OPEN

Chattanooga Zoo

“Based upon the current situation, we will remain open and operating as normal. This is subject to change and signs will be posted on our grounds to notify guests if any area of the Zoo is closed.”

Ruby Falls

Songbirds Museum & Concerts

“At this time, unless otherwise notified, all concerts and events will proceed as scheduled.”

CLOSED

The Tennessee Aquarium & IMAX closed at least March 27

Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum closing all public events March 14 – 20

Creative Discovery Museum

Tivoli/Memorial Auditorium/Walker Theater

Rock City closing March 14 – 27

Winter Jam (McKenzie Arena)

Chattanooga Symphony & Opera events: Thru April 2nd

Chattanooga Theatre

“The Hollow” postponed til March 26

“Barefoot in the Park” as scheduled

Monday auditions still on

Hunter Museum of Art

Camp Jordan

The Signal