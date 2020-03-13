Mocs Spring Football Game Cancelled and Spring Practice Postponed

(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football spring practice is postponed until further notice. Head coach Rusty Wright and the Mocs were schedule to resume activities on Monday, March 16, but recent developments with the COVID-19 virus have pushed that back until at least March 30.

Once a new schedule for spring practice is created, it will be posted on GoMocs.com.

In addition to the change in practice, the 2020 Fan Fest is cancelled. This event was planned for April 4 at Scrappy Moore Field, but all events of the day are cancelled.

The Mocs Pro Day, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, is also postponed. A new date for that event will also be posted on GoMocs.com if it is rescheduled.