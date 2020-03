Nash is a 55 lb tan and black German Shepherd mix dog. He went missing from the Dallas Bay/Lakesite area on March 11th. He was sighted in the Timber Ridge neighborhood off Dallas Hollow Rd in Soddy Daisy on March 12th. He is microchipped but isn’t wearing a collar. He is very skittish and may not come to you.

Contact (423) 779-4271.