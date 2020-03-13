Lee closes Capitol, halts state travel over coronavirus

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has halted all non-essential business travel for state employees, banned visitors and tours from the state Capitol and heavily discouraged groups of 250 or more from gathering.

The guidance issued on Friday is the latest development in Tennessee’s handling of the spread o the new coronavirus.

As of Friday, Tennessee had 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Ten cases in Davidson County, nine cases in Williamson County and two in Shelby County have been confirmed.

Single cases have been found in Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford and Sullivan counties.

