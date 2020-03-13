Some Georgia schools decide to remain open

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – While school systems in Dade, Walker and Catoosa counties are closing for several weeks due to Coronavirus, a few have decided to remain open.

Whitfield County and Dalton City have decided to keep going… for now. Murray County switched from open to close late this afternoon.

Superintendent Dr. Judy Gilreath says there are no cases and no signs of exposure in Whitfield County so far.

“Should things worsen in our community, we will act as advised by medical professionals.”