Erlanger, CHI Memorial limiting hospital visits

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Two local hospital systems are announcing new limitations on visiting people in the hospital as they deal with the Coronavirus pandemic.

CHI Memorial is limiting visits to the Oncology and Intensive Care Units to close family members, one at a time. They also want you to leave behind school age children.

And they ask that visits to other units be scaled back to only necessary individuals.

Also, if you have a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms, you will not be allowed inside. People who have visited high risk areas for COVID-19 are also banned.

Erlanger Health System is implementing a new Hospital and Clinic Patient Visitor Policy.

They are only allowing visitors in exceptional cases, like babies, children and end of life situations. Here is the full list of exceptions.

Children under 16 will not be allowed except in “extraordinary circumstances.”

And all visitors will be screened for virus symptoms.