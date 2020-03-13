Cleveland Still Dreams of Playing For State Basketball Title

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Cleveland high school was scheduled to tip in the boys state tournament next week in Murfreesboro until the event was suspended due to concerns for the coronavirus.

The Blue Raiders were still on the practice court Friday dreaming that they will eventually get the opportunity to play for a gold ball.

Said senior Mo Schramm:”It’s disappointing because I’ve been waiting to go to state this whole year. We’ve worked so hard. I’ve never been to state before, so this was a big time thing for me. It’s just upsetting.”

Said senior Antonnio Whaley:”We just have to keep our head in it, and hopefully we can play and try to bring it home.”

Reporter:”Sounds like the TSSAA wants to try to figure out something?”

Said senior Jacobi Wood:”We all want to figure out something. We all want to play, so I think that’s what they want to. It’s a good thing that we know it’s not just fully cancelled, and that it’s a possibility for us.”

It’s heart-breaking for head coach Reggie Tucker because it has been an historic season for the Blue Raiders.

Said Tucker:”They’ve been number one all year long. They’ve taken everyone’s best shot. 33-1. Mr. Basketball Jacobi Wood. First time ever ranked number one in the state. We broke the consecutive winning streak with 29 in-a-row this year. Best start in school history.”

Reporter:”How much longer will y’all keep practicing?”

Said Tucker:”Until the state tells us hey man we shut it down. We’re not going to play. We’re going to cancel the whole state tournament.”

And if the state tournament is shut down, Tucker hopes to give his guys one more game.

Said Tucker:”I’m not sure. What I’d like to do if they tell us it’s over. We have a blue and white game here at Raider Arena. Try to pack this thing out for our guys. That would be their last game of the season. Just a fun event for our community. For our school. For our players. We’ll definitely do something for those guys.”