Church Closings over Coronavirus

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This weekend, thousands of local congregations will choose whether they will join the institutions shutting down public meetings.

We can’t possibly list them all. So you will have to check on your local church.

- Advertisement -

But we do have a few major announcements.

Silverdale Baptist Church is cancelling weekend services an on-campus events for the next few weeks.

All United Methodist churches in the Holston Conference are also cancelling services for at least two weeks.

Bishop Mary Virginia “Dindy” Taylor says “The decision was prayerfully made to cancel worship services across the three states that make up Holston Conference. The decision is unanimous and mandatory for at least two weeks.”

The Holston Confenrence includes 864 churches in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and North Georgia.

“We have learned from the spread of the virus that if we delay responding the virus spreads exponentially and overwhelms our hospitals and health care systems. It is my understanding that social distancing is the most effective way of slowing the spread of the virus,” Taylor said.