CARTA will keep up their bus schedules

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – For now, CARTA bus schedules will remain the same.

The executive director says the coronavirus has not impacted them.

- Advertisement -

Currently, they are providing extra cleaning services to the buses.

They are using two types of disinfectant.

Every two weeks they are doing a fogging.

In the buses, there are posters with information about coronavirus from the C-D-C.

They have been no changes to service and they will operate as usual.

Lisa Maragnano tells us “Obviously, the safety and customers is paramount. So until we are instructed by city, local or federal government to do something differently, then we will continue running as we are.”

The CARTA executive director says buses in states like Washington and California are running full transit service, even though they are more impacted than our area.