Hooked On Science: Soaring Streamers

Have some fun and rapidly unroll a roll of streamers using science.

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Leaf Blower

• 6 Rolls of Crepe Paper Streamers

• 2 Skewers

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Place three rolls of crepe paper streamers on one of the skewers and unstick the streamers, so they will unroll.

STEP 2: Hold the skewer horizontally, so the streamers will unroll away from you.

STEP 3: Turn on the leaf blower and aim the stream of air just over the top of the streamers. Provide evidence of the effects of balanced and unbalanced forces on the streamers.

STEP 4: Place three rolls of crepe paper streamers on a different skewer. Turn on the leaf blower at a higher speed and aim the fast flow of air in different directions, over the top of the streamers. Compare the effects of different strengths or different directions of pushes and pulls on the motion of the streamers.

EXPLANATION

Bernoulli’s Principle says the pressure exerted by a fluid decreases as its velocity increases. Basically, increasing the velocity over the top of the streamers lowers the pressure of the air pushing down on the streamers. The streamers are lifted because there is now an unbalanced force of air acting upward.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.