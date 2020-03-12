Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – March 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Late Night Showers And Storms, Then Another Break!



Cloudy and mild with late night showers and storms moving in from the Northwest, Some of the storms could be briefly strong with lows only around 60.

- Advertisement -

After a wet start, lingering clouds but drier for your Friday with lots of leftover clouds and highs in the mid 60’s. Cloudy Friday night with a spotty shower possible and lows in the upper 40’s.

The weekend is still looking unsettled with cloudy and a little cooler for Saturday, but only spotty showers and highs 60-62. Saturday night through Sunday morning looking wet with areas of rain moving through.

Next week will continue to be quite unsettled and wet at time so keep hold of he raingear!

62 & 41 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.