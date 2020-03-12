Tournament Cancellations End Season For Lee Men and Women’s Basketball Teams

(leeflames.com) CLEVELAND, Tenn. – The NCAA announced today that all winter and spring championships have been canceled over concerns regarding the spreading of COVID-19, the coronavirus.

As a result of that decision Lee will unfortunately no longer host the NCAA D2 Women’s Basketball South Regional at Walker Arena this weekend. The basketball season comes to an end for both the Flames and Lady Flames. The men had already traveled to Florida Southern in preparation for the program’s first appearance in the South Region Tournament starting on Saturday. They will be returning to campus shortly.

In addition, the Lee baseball and softball home series with West Florida scheduled for this weekend has been canceled. A decision has yet to be made on spring sports finishing the regular season and competing in the Gulf South Conference Tournament. The league’s Board of Directors is expected to meet on Friday morning to make a decision on how to proceed moving forward.

The NCAA released the following statement, “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities.”