Tennessee governor declares emergency over coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has declared a state of emergency to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus. The emergency declaration frees up additional funds and relaxes rules surrounding assistance for state agencies to affected communities. Lee made the announcement Thursday after saying earlier this week that he didn’t believe an emergency declaration was necessary. Lee said the situation has changed and the amount of case clusters had increased. Nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Tennessee. In Shelby County, classes have been canceled after spring break as a response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Today, I signed Executive Order 14, declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee. As confirmed cases of #COVID19 spread across our nation, this action will allow us to mobilize additional federal assistance for those affected. Learn more: https://t.co/WabojvdOwz — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 12, 2020

