SoCon Athletic Events Suspended Through March 30th

(soconsports.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Southern Conference, at the recommendation of the league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics, will suspend all athletic competition through March 30, Commissioner Jim Schaus announced Thursday.

“Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” Schaus said.

The decision was reached with the input of NCAA, conference and school administrators.

The SoCon will closely monitor the situation, as well as national, state and local policies regarding the coronavirus, and re-evaluate the potential for resumption of competition.