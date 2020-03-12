SEC Cancels Championship Tournament

(NASHVILLE, TN) – The Southeastern Conference has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball tournament.
ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has this reaction, “The kids have no voice. Are we just waiting for someone to get sick?”
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes just told me in no way should the SEC basketball tournament be played. He told me, “The kids have no voice. Are we just waiting on someone to get sick? Us and Alabama should be the first ones to say, “We ain’t playing.’”
— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) March 12, 2020