SEC Cancels Championship Tournament

(NASHVILLE, TN) – The Southeastern Conference has canceled the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball tournament.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has this reaction, “The kids have no voice. Are we just waiting for someone to get sick?”