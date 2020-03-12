Lee University Extends Spring Break

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Lee University is also taking precautionary measures against the Coronavirus.

Students at the university have been on spring break all this week.

As of today, students will not resume classes until Monday March 30th.

Lee University President Dr. Paul Conn says, “We just feel that we need to be sure before bringing students together into dorms or classrooms in large numbers.”

During the next two weeks, students will be receiving instruction via “Zoom”.

Those online courses will be ready to take on March 19th.

Senior Tyler Puckett says, ” I live off campus so I’m not too concerned. Obviously this shift is going to be a bit different. I’ve never experienced something like this in terms of learning online via zoom. So, I’m curious to see how it will play out.”

The university sent out a statement today that says, “The university’s offices, dorms, and dining services will be open throughout this two-week period for students who depend on them, but there will be no group meetings, classes, chapels, or other gatherings.”

According to Dr. Conn, the University will be doing a deep cleaning on all common areas except for dorm rooms.

All students that have taken any international travel will now be screened before they come back on campus.

Dr. Conn says, “They’ll take a look at every student and determine if that student has fever or if that student is showing symptoms and if so, they’ll ask the question, ‘Should this student be tested for COVID-19.”

The University is preparing to host the first and second rounds of the women’s D-2 tournament without fans.

Lee officials say they are still working with the NCAA on the logistics of enforcing these new rules.