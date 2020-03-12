Harris English Tied For Second After First Round of Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Hideki Matsuyama shot one of the best rounds no one was talking about at The Players Championship. He made eagle on his final hole for a 9-under 63 to tie the course record. As for the fans who happened to see it? It will be the last golf they see all week. Amid rapid developments with the new coronavirus, the PGA Tour won’t allow fans at the TPC Sawgrass for the rest of the week, or any tournament for the next month. The tour says it feels safe to keep playing but without thousands who typically attend at Sawgrass. Baylor School grad Harris English is tied for second at -7. Not all golfers finished as play was suspended due to darkness. Even though Harris has yet to win on Tour this season, he has five top ten finishes, including a tie for ninth last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)