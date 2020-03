EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The city of East Ridge Municipal Court stated in a press release Thursday that they “will only hear custody cases and cases otherwise necessary to be heard.”

Judge Helton says this is in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

If anyone is on bond and has a case pending in the city, they will be notified of a new court date.

Those charged with traffic offenses should contact the clerk’s office for a new court date.