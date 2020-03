(CHATTANOOGA, TN) – Chattanooga State is extending students’ spring break through March 22 in the midst of coronavirus.

ChattState is extending students' spring break through March 22 in the midst of coronavirus. Faculty/staff to report as usual to prepare to move learning online for March 23 – March 31. All on-campus events canceled through March 31. Stay up to date here https://t.co/igQHSIj8iy pic.twitter.com/yyIR6jMcYv

— Chattanooga State Community College (@ChattStateCC) March 12, 2020