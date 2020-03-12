Chattanooga Red Wolves Season Suspended at Least Two Weeks

(press release) CHATTANOOGA, Tn. – USL League One has decided today to temporarily suspend preseason activities and the start of the 2020 regular season for a minimum of two weeks.

“It was very clear from our Championship and League One owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we made the decision to delay the start of the League One season by a minimum of two weeks.”

- Advertisement -

“The health and safety of our fans, guests, players and staff will always be paramount. In coordination with CDC, the Hamilton County Health Department and local health experts, along with the support of USL League One, we will continue to monitor developments and make decisions that are best for the well being of our community,” said Chattanooga Red Wolves SC President & General Manager Sean McDaniel. “We will continue to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of our local, state, and national health authorities.”

Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club values the continued support of our fans and will continue to provide updates from the league as they become available.