Chattanooga Red Wolves Delay Start of Season

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) – The Chattanooga Red Wolves and the rest of the USL will delay the start of the season by a minimum of two weeks.

This statement provided by USL, “It was very clear from our Championship and League One owners that the health and safety of players, fans and staff was their top priority,” said USL CEO Alec Papadakis. “In consultation with local, state and national health authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Homeland Security, we made the decision to delay the start of the League One season by a minimum of two weeks.”

