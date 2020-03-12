Chattanooga Lookouts Cancel FanFest For Saturday

(lookouts.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – The Lookouts have announced that their annual FanFest event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14, has been canceled out of an abundance of caution. The Lookouts are following the lead of other leagues and organizations while also following best practices from local, state, and federal officials regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

“The health and safety of our fans and staff is our number one priority,” said Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. “With that in mind we feel this is the right step at this time.”

Season ticket and mini-plan holders will be able to pick up their 2020 tickets beginning on Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m. It is also the goal of the organization to hold some of FanFest’s scheduled events, such as National Anthem Auditions at a later date. Updates can be found on the Lookouts social media channels and Lookouts.com.

Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 9 at AT&T Field and the Lookouts will be monitoring the situation going forward.