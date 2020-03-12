Chattanooga Airport & Coronavirus

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Airport is telling flyers that they will remain open for business despite Coronavirus concerns.

A post this afternoon says officials are following FAA, CDC and WHO guidelines for travelers.

And their staff will spend more attention disinfecting high traffic areas like check-in kiosks, counter tops, hand rails and seating areas.

They also urge passengers to bring hand sanitizer or anti-bacterial wipes for use during travel.

“The World Health Organization has said there is very little risk of contracting a communicable disease aboard an aircraft due to high-efficiency air filtration systems.”