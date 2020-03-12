Baylor Suspends On-Campus Classes and Moves to Distance Learning

(press release) – In response to the ongoing developments related to COVID-19, Baylor School will be suspending on-campus classes at the end of the academic day on Friday, March 13. Later this month, the school will reassess the return to campus.

The school’s academic program will continue through distance learning and instruction until the regularly scheduled spring break April 3-12. In the interest of student safety and public health, all after school activities, practices, and games have been suspended indefinitely until further notice. Consistent with other operations, the school will reevaluate spring athletics and other activities and will notify families as soon as plans are known.

- Advertisement -

Boarding parents have been notified that we are suspending on-campus classes and they are making travel arrangements for their students to return home as soon as possible. We are prepared to work with students who need assistance in making plans and those unable to travel home. Because we have families living on campus, our residence halls and essential services will remain open, but on a much smaller scale. A small team of essential personnel will also remain on campus.