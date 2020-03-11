Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – March 11th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Break For Today, But More Unsettled Weather Conditions Are Ahead!



Lots of clouds but a little drier through the morning. Areas of fog and drizzle will keep it damp in many areas with lows in the mid & upper 50’s.

Today: Mostly cloudy and a little warmer for Wednesday – also a little drier! It’ll be mainly dry and warmer. Tuesday, we had a high of 63 degrees, Today, expect a lot of clouds with highs near 70.

Cloudy with showers returning late Wednesday night. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm will move through Thursday with highs around 72.

Morning showers Friday, then some leftover clouds but mainly dry with highs near 65.

The weekend is still looking unsettled with areas of showers both Saturday and Sunday with highs staying in the 60’s, so keep the rain gear handy! And – we will have even more unsettled weather for much of next week.

62 & 40 are our seasonal highs and lows.

