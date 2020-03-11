Walker sidelined, Bearettes lose quarterfinal

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Bradley Central Bearettes struggled to score against Lebanon in Wednesday’s Division I-AAA state quarterfinal game after leading scorer Anna Walker injured her ankle in practice on Tuesday. Bearettes’ Alexis Barnes led Bradley with 17 points; however, she was the only Bearettes to eclipse into double digits.

“Bad timing. Bad luck,” Coach Jason Reuter said. “Less than 24 hours before you play your first game in the state tournament, and your best player goes down. We went to Riverdale at nine this morning to practice. She was really cautious. Got her loose and all that, but she could not run.”

Bradley’s quest for back-to-back state championships came to a close with a 51-42 defeat to the Devilettes.

“I would have traded all 17 points of mine tonight to play another game,” Barnes said.

Bradley Central finished the season 29-4.