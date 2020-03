CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC has decided to suspend face-to-face classes after Spring Break due to Cornonavirus concerns.

The university is closed this week for Spring Break.

Next week, they will they will offer online course instruction.

University officials hope to resume normal classes on Monday, March 30th.

During the two weeks, they ask that students not come to the campus.

They will provided housing and food service for students who cannot go home during the period.