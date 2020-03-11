Tom Hanks says he and Rita Wilson have coronavirus

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus, the actor said on Twitter.

Hanks wrote that he and Wilson are in Australia. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” he said.

He said they were then tested for coronavirus. As for what’s next, he said “Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.