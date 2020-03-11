Tennessee Universities shutting down classes for Coronavirus

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC is not the only college campus in Tennessee that will seem deserted over the next few weeks.

UTC announced they are cancelling face-to-face classes for two weeks beginning next week (after spring break).

They will move course work online.

The University of Tennessee is doing the same thing following their Spring Break.

But they are moving online through at least April 3rd. They have no COVID-19 cases confirmed yet.

Vanderbilt University is even more drastic.

They have extended their cancellations for the rest of the semester.

Vanderbilt had already closed classes for the week.

Now they are moving students out of dorms on Sunday and move to online classes for the rest of the year.

Today, they got word that a Vanderbilt University Medical Center health care worker has tested positive for COVID-19.

MTSU in Murfreesboro is extending their Spring Break through Sunday, March 22nd.

That “will allow faculty time to prepare remote instructional delivery of current on-ground classes beginning Monday, March 23.”

The remote learning will continue until further notice.

They want off-campus students to stay away. But residence halls and dining facilities will remain open to students in the dorms.