EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – East Ridge police have arrested 11 students as the result of multiple fights last week around Pioneer Park Playground.

Investigators believe the fights were orchestrated over social media by the students.

The suspects range in age from 14 to 17 at both East Ridge Middle and High Schools.

They have been charged with Disorderly Conduct and Aggravated Criminal Trespassing.

Police investigated fights on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of last week.