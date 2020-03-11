My Best Me Health Tip: How Many Reps When Exercising

When people join health clubs, a common question that is asked is, “How many repetitions should I do?” Coach Maurice has this quick guideline. As always, check with your doctor first before starting any exercise regimen.

Do resistance training three days a week with a minimum of 90 repetitions per muscle group during your workout. You can break down those repetitions into three sets or smaller. The maximum number of repetitions can be 120.

- Advertisement -

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: